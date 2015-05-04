(Adds Buffett comments on currency)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK May 4 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett defended some of his core holdings in a televised
interview on Monday, but reiterated that equities in general
would look expensive in an environment with normal interest
rates.
The remarks from Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
, come as several of his core holdings, including
International Business Machines Corp and Coca-Cola
, have showed declining revenue trends in recent years.
Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire had bought more shares of
IBM during the first quarter, and forecast higher earnings at
the company over the next 10 years.
He also praised IBM's stock buyback program, which he said
had been "enormously beneficial" for shareholders, though he
stressed that in general, buyback programs should be done based
on share price and not as an all-purpose strategy.
Coca-Cola continues to have a "strong competitive position,"
he said.
Referring to the broader market, Buffett said equity
valuation would appear "on the high side" if interest rates were
normalized from their currently low levels, while U.S. bonds
currently appear "very overvalued."
The comments on equity valuation repeated remarks he had
made over the weekend at an annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting.
While he acknowledged that investors expect interest rates
to rise this year, Buffett said it would be difficult for the
United States to raise rates "significantly" if European rates
remain low.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's "hands are
somewhat tied" by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
with respect to interest rates, he said.
Buffett also commented on the recent strength in the U.S.
dollar, as well as the state of the euro zone, two key issues
for Wall Street investors.
He predicted that the European Union "more likely than not"
would exist in 20 years, though it could have different members
than it currently does, a possible reference to Greece's current
difficulties.
Speaking about the dollar, Buffett said that given a choice
between the U.S. dollar and a basket of other currencies, he
would prefer the dollar over the next 10 years.
Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and a Berkshire
director, told CNBC he would prefer the Chinese yuan over the
same period of time.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)