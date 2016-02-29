NEW YORK Feb 29 Warren Buffett, the chairman
and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., told
CNBC on Monday that buying IBM shares could prove a
mistake and that he was buying more U.S. stocks overall since
the end of last year.
Berkshire said in its annual shareholder letter on Saturday
that it plans to keep its stake in IBM despite a $2.6 billion
paper loss as of Dec. 31.
Buffett, who told the cable television network that he did
not think he was wrong for owning IBM shares so far, said it
"could be" a mistake.
He said, however, that, in general, stocks would go up over
time.
"We have bought more stocks since the end of the year,"
Buffett said.
