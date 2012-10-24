UPDATE 3-Bain joins bidding for Germany's Stada with higher offer-sources
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A Friday -source (Adds Bain as 3rd bidder from sources, shares)
Oct 24 Berkshire Hathaway Inc has had two acquisitions of around $20 billion each fall through this year despite a willingness on both sides to do the deal, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.
In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said "I'm salivating" to do another deal, adding that the mega-deals fell through because of difficulties agreeing on a final price.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A Friday -source (Adds Bain as 3rd bidder from sources, shares)
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: