By Jonathan Stempel OMAHA, Neb., May 1 The sign for the Nebraska Furniture Mart on Dodge Road in Omaha contains a cartoon of Warren Buffett and a big number "50," a number looming large for Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders this weekend as they celebrate the investing legend's half a century running the conglomerate. Berkshire's shareholder weekend, which includes the annual meeting, is perhaps the largest attended gala in corporate America, drawing investors and media from all over the world. Buffett took over Berkshire on May 10, 1965 when it was a failing textile company. He has since built it into an insurance, manufacturing, energy and retailing empire with more than 80 companies, well over $100 billion of common stock investments, and a market value close to $350 billion. The following information about Berkshire and Buffett is drawn from the company's 2014 annual report and website, and from other sources. BERKSHIRE FINANCIAL INFORMATION -2014 net income: $19.87 billion, up 2 percent from 2013 -2014 operating income: $16.55 billion, up 9 percent from 2013 -2014 revenue: $194.67 billion, up 7 percent from 2013 -Cash and equivalents at year-end: $63.27 billion -Stock price: The price of Berkshire Class A shares is high, still within several percent of its $229,320 peak last December, because there are few outstanding. Berkshire Class B shares were introduced in 1996, and are valued at about 1/1,500th of Class A shares. -Dividend: None SELECTED COMPANIES OWNED BY BERKSHIRE Benjamin Moore, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, BNSF Railway, Borsheim's Fine Jewelry, Brooks Sports, Business Wire, Clayton Homes, Fruit of the Loom, Geico, General Re, H.J. Heinz (roughly 52 percent stake), IMC International Metalworking, International Dairy Queen, Lubrizol, Marmon, McLane, National Indemnity, Nebraska Furniture Mart, NetJets, See's Candies MAJOR BERKSHIRE STOCK INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC. 31, 2014 Shares Company Pct Owned Market value (mlns)* 483,470,853 Wells Fargo 9.4 $26,504 400,000,000 Coca-Cola 9.2 $16,888 151,610,700 American Express 14.8 $14,106 96,890,665 US Bancorp 5.4 $ 4,355 76,971,817 IBM 7.8 $12,349 67,707,544 Wal-Mart Stores 2.1 $ 5,815 52,477,678 Procter & Gamble 1.9 $ 4,683 20,060,390 Munich Re 11.8 $ 4,023 * Berkshire is swapping Procter & Gamble shares for that company's Duracell battery business plus cash. Berkshire also owns warrants to buy 700 million Bank of America shares for $5 billion. Those shares, if bought now, would be worth roughly $11 billion. The warrants expire in 2021. LARGEST BERKSHIRE ACQUISITIONS SINCE 1995 (dollars rounded to nearest billion) (Source: Barclays Capital) Burlington Northern Santa Fe, 2009, $27 billion General Re, 1998, $16 billion H.J. Heinz, 2013, $12 billion (partial stake) Lubrizol, 2011, $9 billion NV Energy, 2013, $6 billion PacifiCorp, 2005, $5 billion Marmon Holdings, 2007, $5 billion FACTS ABOUT WARREN BUFFETT Born: August 30, 1930 Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Columbia Business School Net worth: $72.7 billion as of April 30, 2015 (Source: Forbes) Worldwide rank in net worth: third. Berkshire director and Buffett bridge partner Bill Gates, the Microsoft Corp co-founder, ranks No. 1. (Source: Forbes) Ownership stake in Berkshire: 19.6 percent as of March 4 Voting power at Berkshire: 33.9 percent as of March 4 Annual salary at Berkshire: $100,000 Succession: Buffett has not publicly signaled any plan to step down soon. He expects his roles as Berkshire chief executive officer, chief investment officer and chairman to be split among different people. His son, Howard Buffett, is expected to become non-executive chairman, and work to preserve Berkshire's culture. Writing about the eventual need to find a new chief executive, Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger in February singled out Berkshire insurance executive Ajit Jain and Berkshire Hathaway Energy chief Gregory Abel for praise, calling them "proven performers who would probably be under-described as 'world-class.'" Berkshire portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler may take over investment responsibilities. Famous Buffett quotation: "Lose money for the firm, and I will be understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, and I will be ruthless." - Sept. 4, 1991 testimony before Congress about Salomon Inc, where Buffett became interim chairman to restore order after a Treasury auction bidding scandal Philanthropy: Plans for every Berkshire share he owns to go to philanthropies after his death. In June 2006, pledged 85 percent of his net worth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities. Home: Has lived for more than a half-century in a 10-room, five-bedroom, 2-1/2-bath home on less than three-quarters of an acre in Omaha near his office. Remodeled in 1989, the 94-year-old home was assessed at $660,200 in 2014. (Source: Douglas County, Nebraska records) Food habits: Likes steak, hamburger, french fries, Cherry Coke, See's Candies. "I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds," he once told Fortune magazine. "So I decided to eat like a 6-year-old." Health: Survived prostate cancer in 2012. Often says he enjoys "tap dancing to work." Musical acumen: Plays ukulele, can sing reasonably on key Date he created Twitter account: May 2, 2013 First tweet: "Warren is in the house." Number of tweets as of April 30, 2015: 6 Number of Twitter followers as of April 30, 2015: 1 million