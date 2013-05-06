* Buffett says economy moving forward at 'slow pace'
* Buffett says JPMorgan CEO Dimon should stay chairman
* Buffett praises Bernanke as 'gutsy guy'
By Jonathan Stempel
May 6 Warren Buffett said the U.S. economy is
gradually improving, but low interest rates have made bonds
"terrible investments" while stocks remain "reasonably priced."
Speaking on CNBC television on Monday, the chairman and
chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc said
the economy is benefiting from an upturn in areas that had not
previously performed well, particularly homebuilding.
He also said the rebound is helping create increased traffic
for Berkshire's private plane unit NetJets, and could result in
a record profit this year for Berkshire's railroad unit
Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
"The economy is moving forward, but at a slow pace," he
said. "Demand has come back, but slowly."
Buffett spoke on CNBC after Berkshire's annual shareholders
meeting over the weekend in Omaha, Nebraska.
BONDS AND BERNANKE
The world's fourth-richest person said low benchmark
interest rates, including overnight rates that Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke has kept at effectively zero since late
2008, can help stimulate demand.
But many investors have also been drawn to bonds because
their prices rise as rates fall, and Buffett said they could get
their comeuppance when that process reverses.
"Bonds, they're terrible investments now," Buffett said.
"That will change at some point, and when it changes, people
could lose a lot of money if they're in long-term bonds."
He said stocks, in contrast, are "reasonably priced," though
he continues to shy away from sectors such as media, where he
cannot reasonably predict who will thrive in the long run.
"It's a lot easier for me to predict that ketchup will be
doing well or Coca-Cola will be doing well in 10 years," Buffett
said, referring to Berkshire's pending takeover with Brazilian
investment firm 3G Capital of H.J. Heinz Co, and
Berkshire's large investment in Coca-Cola Co stock.
Berkshire ended March with $95.9 billion of equities and
$31.4 billion of fixed-income securities on its balance sheet.
At the annual meeting, Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman
Charlie Munger agreed that the economic stimulus provided by
Washington during the 2008 financial crisis was needed to
address what Buffett called "the greatest panic in my lifetime."
Speaking on Monday, Buffett called Bernanke "a gutsy guy"
who has "done very, very well in terms of what he has done for
the United States."
Last week, the Fed said it would continue to buy $85 billion
of bonds per month to spur growth, and it will step up purchases
if needed. The economy grew at a 2.5 percent
annualized rate in the first quarter.
JPMORGAN, SUCCESSION, J.C. PENNEY
Buffett also said Jamie Dimon should remain chairman and
chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, after ISS Proxy
Advisory Services urged that the roles be split and that three
directors not be re-elected because of poor oversight.
Dimon and the bank have been faulted for a lack of oversight
that last year led to more than $6 billion of trading losses.
Buffett personally invests in JPMorgan but Berkshire does not.
"I think it's fine if he does" retain both roles, Buffett
said, referring to Dimon. "If you're the director of a company
like JPMorgan, you cannot know the details of what's going on
with trading ... They've got the right CEO."
Berkshire does plan after Buffett leaves to split the roles,
with his son Howard becoming non-executive chairman. Buffett
said splitting or not splitting the roles are both acceptable.
Many investors believe three top Berkshire managers -
insurance chief Ajit Jain, Burlington Northern's Matthew Rose
and MidAmerican Energy's Greg Abel - are the men to whom Buffett
has alluded as being candidates to become Berkshire's CEO.
Asked if it was a coincidence that they sat near the stage
on Saturday, Buffett said: "Certainly could be," before adding
that he asked them to sit there in case there were questions for
them to answer.
Buffett also said it will be "very tough" for J.C. Penney &
Co to lure back many of the customers it lost in 2012
and early 2013 as the now-ousted Chief Executive Ron Johnson
overhauled the retailer's stores and sales strategies.
"They obviously alienated a significant part of their
customer base," Buffett said. While Berkshire does not invest in
J.C. Penney, Buffett said he had a "rooting interest for them."