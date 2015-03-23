South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
WASHINGTON, March 23 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Warren Buffett said on Monday the U.S. economy and investment climate are a tailwind for his companies' success and encouraged foreign investors to jump in too.
In a video address to the SelectUSA summit, aimed at attracting foreign investment, Buffett said U.S. advantages included rule of law, equality of opportunity and encouragement for innovators.
"I know that a very large part of (our) success has come because we have been operating in the United States," he said.
"There's more to come. So join in with us. Berkshire Hathaway is going to do well in the years ahead." (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,