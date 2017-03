NEW YORK Feb 28 Warren Buffett, in his 50th anniversary letter to shareholders, said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway had finally chosen the right person to succeed him.

"Both the board and I believe we now have the right person to succeed me as CEO - a successor ready to assume the job the day after I die or step down," the billionaire investing icon said, in a missive celebrating five decades heading the conglomerate. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by David Holmes)