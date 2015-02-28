NEW YORK Feb 28 Warren Buffett released his
annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on
Saturday, written with his usual mix of business facts,
common-sense advice and showmanship. This year marks the 50th
anniversary of Buffett's time heading the sprawling
conglomerate.
On a potential successor:
"Both the board and I believe we now have the right person
to succeed me as CEO - a successor ready to assume the job the
day after I die or step down. In certain important respects,
this person will do a better job than I am doing."
On investing:
"Periodically, financial markets will become divorced from
reality - you can count on that. ... ever forget that 2+2
will always equal 4. And when someone tells you how
old-fashioned that math is --- zip up your wallet, take a
vacation and come back in a few years to buy stocks at cheap
prices."
On oversight:
"We do, of course, have an active audit function; no sense
being a dammed fool."
On lodging for the May 2 annual meeting in Omaha:
"Airbnb is making a special effort to obtain listings for
the period around meeting time and is likely to have a wide
array of accommodations to offer. Airbnb's services may be
especially helpful to shareholders who expect to spend only a
single night in Omaha and are aware that last year a few hotels
required guests to pay for a minimum of three nights. That gets
expensive. Those people on a tight budget should check the
Airbnb website."
On the meeting as spectacle:
"Get up early on Saturday morning. At 6:20 a.m., Norman and
Jake, two Texas longhorns each weighing about a ton, will
proceed down 10th Street to the CenturyLink. Aboard them will be
a couple of our Justin Boot executives, who do double duty as
cowboys. Following the steers will be four horses pulling a
Wells Fargo stagecoach. Berkshire already markets planes, trains
and automobiles. Adding steers and stagecoaches to our portfolio
should seal our reputation as America's all-purpose
transportation company."
On the GEICO gecko:
"The gecko, I should add, has one particularly endearing
quality - he works without pay. Unlike a human spokesperson, he
never gets a swelled head from his fame nor does he have an
agent to constantly remind us how valuable he is. I love the
little guy."
On improving BNSF railroad service:
"Though weather, which was particularly severe last year,
will always cause railroads a variety of operating problems, our
responsibility is to do whatever it takes to restore our service
to industry-leading levels. That can't be done overnight: The
extensive work required to increase system capacity sometimes
disrupts operations while it is underway. Recently, however, our
outsized expenditures are beginning to show results. During the
last three months, BNSF's performance metrics have materially
improved from last year's figures."
On the future of Berkshire:
"All told, Berkshire is ideally positioned for life after
Charlie (Munger) and I leave the scene. We have the right people
in place - the right directors, managers and prospective
successors to those managers. Our culture, furthermore, is
embedded throughout their ranks. Our system is also
regenerative. To a large degree, both good and bad cultures
self-select to perpetuate themselves. For very good reasons,
business owners and operating managers with values similar to
ours will continue to be attracted to Berkshire as a
one-of-a-kind and permanent home."
