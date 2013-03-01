Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
March 1 Berkshire Hathaway is on the hunt for more major acquisitions, with the lack of a major one in 2012, Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders on Friday.
Buffett said Berkshire still wants to do large-sized deals despite spending $12 billion last month to back the takeover of ketchup maker H.J. Heinz.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.