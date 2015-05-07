LAS VEGAS May 6 Hedge fund mogul Daniel Loeb on
Wednesday took aim at the "Oracle of Omaha," calling beloved
billionaire Warren Buffett a hypocrite.
"I love how he criticizes hedge funds yet he really had the
first hedge fund. He criticizes activists but he was the first
activist," Loeb, who runs $17.5 billion hedge fund Third Point,
said about Buffett who has been running conglomerate Berkshire
Hathaway for 50 years.
Loeb, known in investment circles for his sharp tongue and
top returns, made the comments at the SkyBridge Alternatives
Conference, known as SALT, less than one week after Buffett
hosted his company's shareholder meeting in Omaha.
Buffett, whose own strong record earned him his nickname,
has in the past said that hedge funds could pose a threat to
global markets and has a running bet with a New York-based hedge
fund firm that hedge funds will underperform a low-cost index
tracker over ten years. So far Buffett is winning the bet, he
said at the weekend meeting in Omaha.
In Las Vegas, where Loeb was speaking to hundreds of hedge
fund managers, investors, and lawyers in the Bellagio ballroom,
the crowd was clearly on the fund manager's side, judging by the
hearty applause his comments got.
"He has a lot of wisdom but there is a disconnect," Loeb
said referring to the things Buffett says and what he actually
does.
He quickly tried to walk back his comments by saying he took
a "potshot" at the 84-year old investor and philanthropist who
is widely seen as a hero by many other prominent hedge fund
managers.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Kim Coghill)