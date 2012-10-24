BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Jan consumer checking account opens down 31 pct
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
Oct 24 Revenue is down at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's newspapers this year, though the smaller newspapers are doing better than the larger ones, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.
In a CNBC interview, Buffett said revenue at the smaller papers was down about 1 percent this year, while the larger papers like those in Buffalo, New York, and Omaha, Nebraska, are down more like 4 to 5 percent for the year.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
* French pm cazeneuve says talked briefly with uk pm may about peugeot-gm, will be discussed further by france and u.k. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)