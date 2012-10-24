BRIEF-Wells Fargo says Jan consumer checking account opens down 31 pct
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
Oct 24 Procter & Gamble Chief Executive Bob McDonald is a "terrific human being" but the company's earnings have been disappointing for some time, legendary investor Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.
In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said it was anyone's guess what would happen at P&G, where there has been some pressure for change at the top of the company. Buffett said he has been selling P&G shares to fund other purchases.
* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
* French pm cazeneuve says talked briefly with uk pm may about peugeot-gm, will be discussed further by france and u.k. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)