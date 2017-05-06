May 6 U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to cut
the corporate tax rate to 15 percent would be a tailwind for
profitability at Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, but won't fundamentally change how its business units
operate, Buffett said.
“The deferred taxes that are applicable to unrealized gains
on securities would all be applicable to us," Buffett said
during Berkshire's annual shareholders meeting on Saturday. "We
have $90 or $95 billion in gains, and our owners, dollar for
dollar, will participate in that ... If the rate were to drop 10
percent, that $9.5 billion is real."
Buffett, a Democrat who vocally supported Hillary Clinton's
unsuccessful White House candidacy, added that the impact of
lower corporate taxes would not translate into higher profits
across all of Berkshire's many dozens of businesses.
Regulated utility units, for example, are not likely to
enjoy lower tax rates as savings, in Buffett’s view, would be
passed onto customers. He also said that a lot of the benefits
of lower corporate taxes would likely be competed away.
Buffett, 86, said: “We’ve had a lot of (tax cuts) in our
lifetimes … it’s certain that some of a lower corporate rate
would be competed away, and it's sure that some of it would
inure to the benefit of shareholders."
In February, Barclays analyst Jay Gelb said cutting the
corporate tax rate even to 20 percent could boost Berkshire's
book value by $27 billion because of a decline in its deferred
tax liability. A cut to 15 percent could boost book value by $36
billion, he said.
"I can't recall sending anything out to our managers saying,
'Let's do this because the tax law is going to change,'" Buffett
said.
Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, who was also
answering shareholder questions during the annual meeting,
agreed with the assessment.
"We're not going to change anything at the railroad just for
some little tax jiggle," Munger said, referring to Berkshire's
BNSF unit.
