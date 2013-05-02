May 2 Warren Buffett is an avowed avoider of high technology, but even the world's most famous investor cannot dodge Twitter.

The 82-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" joined the service and sent his first tweet on Thursday.

"Warren is in the house," Buffett said under the handle "@WarrenBuffett" - which garnered more than 10,000 followers in the first 10 minutes.

Buffett's digital debut came during a live webcast hosted by Fortune magazine, which earlier on Thursday published an essay by the Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO calling on men to help boost women in the workplace.

Buffett will preside over Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha this weekend, an event that draws more than 35,000 investors - many of whom typically tweet everything Buffett says over the course of the day.