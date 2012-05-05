Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
OMAHA, Neb. May 5 Warren Buffett on Saturday said he recently mulled doing a $22 billion acquisition for his Berkshire Hathaway Inc .
Speaking at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett said he would have done the transaction if he could, and liked it so much that he would have sold some of Berkshire's stock holdings that he would not otherwise have wanted to sell. He did not identify the takeover target.
Buffett also said that if Berkshire did not make a major deal this year, it could look at one larger than $30 billion next year.
A $22 billion takeover would be nearly as large as Berkshire's biggest acquisition to date, its $26.5 billion purchase in 2010 of the railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
Berkshire ended March with $37.83 billion of cash and equivalents, giving Buffett the firepower to do one or more major acquisitions. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Omaha and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: