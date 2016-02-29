Feb 29 The energy unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said Gregory Abel, its chairman and chief executive, saw his compensation jump 48 percent last year to $40.77 million, reflecting a large incentive award.

In its annual report, Berkshire Hathaway Energy said Abel was awarded $28 million under an incentive plan tied to the company's performance. He also received a $1 million salary and an $11.5 million bonus.

Abel, 53, has led Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2008, and expanded it through a series of acquisitions. Many investors and analysts believe Abel, who has taken on a greater public role at Berkshire, is a top candidate to eventually replace Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway's chief executive. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)