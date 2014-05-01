May 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit said it would buy Canadian electrical transmission company AltaLink LP for about $2.9 billion in cash from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy said its MidAmerican Transmission unit and SNC-Lavalin would jointly pursue transmission projects in North America.

AltaLink is Alberta's largest transmission provider.