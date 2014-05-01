BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
May 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit said it would buy Canadian electrical transmission company AltaLink LP for about $2.9 billion in cash from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy said its MidAmerican Transmission unit and SNC-Lavalin would jointly pursue transmission projects in North America.
AltaLink is Alberta's largest transmission provider. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.