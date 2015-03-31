NEW YORK, March 31 Warren Buffett, the
billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc said he would not raise interest rates
significantly if he ran the Federal Reserve.
"I probably wouldn't do much," Buffett said when asked what
he would do if he ran the Fed. "Things are working pretty well
and I would be worried that if I raised rates significantly with
negative interest rates in Europe, I would be very worried about
what that would do to the flow of funds."
Buffett spoke at an automotive industry conference in New
York along with chairman of the Berkshire Hathaway automotive
dealer group, Larry Van Tuyl.
(Reporting by Joseph White in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)