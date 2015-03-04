LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - US conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has mandated banks for a potential debut euro-denominated bond deal.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo will lead manage the trade that is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

It will be rated Aa2/AA (stable/stable)

Warren Buffet is the company's CEO.

(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)