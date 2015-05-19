JERUSALEM May 19 Berkshire Hathaway
and General Electric have invested $22.5 million in
U.S.-Israeli eVolution Networks, a provider of energy-saving
software to mobile network operators.
EVolution said on Tuesday the money, which came from
Berkshire's IES Holding and GE Ventures, would be used to expand
into new markets, like data center energy management.
The company said its system can reduce the annual
energy consumption of mobile operators by up to 35 percent.
The software has been deployed by operators such as Spain's
Telefonica.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)