NEW YORK Nov 6 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said quarterly profit doubled to a record, reflecting a large gain on its stake in Kraft Heinz Co , while operating profit declined.

Third-quarter net income rose to $9.43 billion, or $5,737 per Class A share, from $4.62 billion, or $2,811, a year earlier.

Operating profit fell 4 percent to $4.55 billion, or $2,769 per share, from $4.72 billion, or $2,876.

Analysts on average expected operating profit of $2,720.60 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Results reflected a roughly $4.4 billion after-tax gain on Kraft Heinz. Berkshire helped finance the July merger of the food company, whose products include Oscar Mayer sandwich meats, Jell-O and Heinz ketchup, and is its largest shareholder. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)