NEW YORK Nov 6 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc said quarterly profit doubled to
a record, reflecting a large gain on its stake in Kraft Heinz Co
, while operating profit declined.
Third-quarter net income rose to $9.43 billion, or $5,737
per Class A share, from $4.62 billion, or $2,811, a year
earlier.
Operating profit fell 4 percent to $4.55 billion, or $2,769
per share, from $4.72 billion, or $2,876.
Analysts on average expected operating profit of $2,720.60
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Results reflected a roughly $4.4 billion after-tax gain on
Kraft Heinz. Berkshire helped finance the July merger of the
food company, whose products include Oscar Mayer sandwich meats,
Jell-O and Heinz ketchup, and is its largest shareholder.
