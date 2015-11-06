* Operating profit down 4 pct as insurance weighs
* Buffett-backed merger leads to $4.4 bln after-tax gain
(Adds comment, derivative losses, prior record profit)
By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc said quarterly profit doubled to
a record high, reflecting a large gain on its stake in Kraft
Heinz Co, while operating profit declined on weaker
results from insurance underwriting.
Third-quarter net income rose to $9.43 billion, or $5,737
per Class A share, from $4.62 billion, or $2,811, a year
earlier.
Operating profit fell 4 percent to $4.55 billion, or $2,769
per share, from $4.72 billion, or $2,876.
Analysts on average expected operating profit of $2,720.60
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Among Berkshire's larger businesses, profit fell 34 percent
from insurance underwriting to $414 million, rose 12 percent at
the BNSF railroad to $1.16 billion, and rose 13 percent to $786
million at Berkshire Hathaway Energy.
"Overall, quite decent operating earnings," said Jeff
Matthews, a principal at the Ram Partners LP hedge fund and
author of "Pilgrimage to Warren Buffett's Omaha." "Nothing wrong
with that given the weakness in the industrial side of the
economy."
Berkshire has close to 90 operating businesses including the
General Re reinsurer, Lubrizol chemicals, NetJets business jets
and Dairy Queen ice cream. Buffett, 85, has run Omaha,
Nebraska-based Berkshire since 1965.
KRAFT HEINZ
Results reflected a roughly $6.8 billion pre-tax gain, or
$4.4 billion after taxes, on Kraft Heinz.
Buffett helped finance the July merger that created the food
company, whose products include Oscar Mayer sandwich meats,
Jell-O and Heinz ketchup, and is its largest shareholder with
26.8 percent stake.
Berkshire had previously owned a majority of the former H.J.
Heinz Co, and at the time of the merger had more than doubled
its original investment in just two years.
"Even given its large size, Berkshire can still pull off
deals and investments that remain meaningful," said James
Armstrong, who invests $550 million as president of Henry H.
Armstrong Associates in Pittsburgh. He said 20 percent of that
sum is in Berkshire.
Private equity firm 3G Capital owns about 24.2 percent of
Kraft Heinz and has day-to-day oversight. It announced plans
this week to close seven plants and cut 2,600 jobs there.
Berkshire's gain reflects "the hard work 3G has done cutting
costs at Heinz and now Kraft," said Matthews, who recently sold
his Berkshire stock. "Warren Buffett, the billionaire, is
getting richer on cost cuts while 2,600 families are getting
poorer. It's a shame."
Quarterly revenue at Berkshire rose 15 percent to $58.99
billion, largely from Kraft Heinz.
Book value, reflecting assets minus liabilities and
Buffett's preferred growth gauge, was $151,083 per Class A share
as of Sept. 30, up 0.9 percent from the end of June.
Berkshire's prior record profit was $6.4 billion in the
second quarter of 2014, also helped by a one-time gain.
Kraft Heinz helped Berkshire offset recent struggles with
large investments such as International Business Machines Corp
and American Express Co and in operating units
including the Geico auto insurer, as well as losses from
derivatives.
Berkshire said it had lost $2 billion on its IBM stock, or
15 percent of what it paid, as of Sept. 30 but still has "no
intention" of selling its shares.
The price of Berkshire's Class A shares is down 10 percent
this year, lagging the 2 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's
500.
GEICO
Profit from insurance underwriting fell in part because of
weakness at General Re and losses on variable annuity guarantee
contracts at Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group.
Geico recovered after a poor quarter, seeing pretax
underwriting gains drop just 2 percent to $258 million. Like
other insurers, Geico has experienced increased losses from
accidents as people drive more, causing it to boost premiums.
Berkshire said profit at BNSF was bolstered by "improved
operating performance," as the railroad spends $6 billion to add
capacity and improve service following shortfalls in 2014.
Buffett is working to finish Berkshire's largest purchase, a
roughly $31.7 billion takeover of aerospace parts maker
Precision Castparts Corp.
Berkshire had $66.26 billion of cash as of Sept. 30. Buffett
has said he plans to spend about one-third of that on Precision
Castparts. He wants to keep a $20 billion cash cushion.
In Friday trading, Berkshire Class A shares fell $1,594 to
$203,100, and its Class B shares fell 24 cents to $136.33.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)