BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly NAV as of Jan. 24
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said third-quarter profit fell 24 percent from a year earlier, when it recorded a large one-time gain, though operating profit grew at the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett.
The company also suggested it may have held onto its stake during the quarter in Wells Fargo & Co, which has been embroiled in a scandal over its creation of unauthorized customer accounts. Berkshire is the bank's largest shareholder.
Quarterly net income for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire fell to $7.2 billion, or $4,379 per Class A share, from $9.43 billion, or $5,737 per Class A share, a year earlier.
Operating profit rose 7 percent to $4.85 billion, or $2,951 per share, from $4.55 billion, or $2,769. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's surprise and costly acquisition of business software firm AppDynamics Inc just two days ahead of its market debut suggests that U.S. tech startups are finding more value in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.