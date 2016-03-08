NEW YORK, March 8 (IFR) - Berkshire Hathaway has set initial
price thoughts on an up to eight-part US dollar bond that will
partly finance its US$32bn acquisition of Precision Castparts.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp
plan to issue bonds with maturities of two to ten years in fixed
and floating rate format.
A portion of proceeds will be used to refinance a US$10bn
bank loan used to finance a portion of the acquisition.
Initial price thoughts have been announced at T+80bp area
for the two-year, T+95bp area for the three-year, T+115bp area
for the five-year, T+140bp area for the seven-year and T+155bp
area for the 10-year. There are also three potential FRNs with
two, three and five-year maturities.
Lead bookrunners are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman
Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo expect to price the deal
Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Balassi, Mike Gambale and Will Caiger-Smith;
Editing by Natalie Harrison)