June 18 H.J. Heinz Co said Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought an additional 5.4 percent stake in the company, making the Warren Buffett-owned firm the majority shareholder in the ketchup company.

Berkshire Hathaway exercised a warrant to purchase about 46.2 million Heinz shares for nearly $462,000 on Wednesday, Heinz said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1G6fDs6)

The warrant was issued in connection with Heinz's $23 billion acquisition by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway in 2013.

Berkshire now owns 52.5 percent of Heinz, the company said. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)