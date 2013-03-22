BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
March 22 (IFR) - Ketchup giant H.J. Heinz increased the size of its high-yield bond sale and tightened price guidance Friday, indicating strong demand for the deal to help fund its $28 billion acquisition by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital.
The company is now planning to issue $3.1 billion of second-lien notes, up from $2.1 billion. The bonds were originally intended to refinance a second-lien bridge loan.
Price talk on the notes has been revised to 4.25% from 4.50% area on Thursday and original thoughts of 5.75%.
Investors said the B1/BB- rated bond issue, which will price later on Friday, has been a blowout, with reports late Thursday that the order book was above $10 billion.
Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup are joint books on the deal.
Berkshire and Brazilian private equity firm 3G are buying Heinz for $72.50 a share, using a combination of loans, equity and bonds to finance the acquisition.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.