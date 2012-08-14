* Cut stakes in Kraft, J&J, P&G
* New stakes in Phillips 66, National Oilwell
By Ben Berkowitz
Aug 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
made two substantial bets on the oil business in the
second quarter.
The famed money manager also cut three of his firm's biggest
holdings sharply in the quarter that ended June 30, regulatory
filings on Tuesday reveal.
Berkshire reduced its position in Procter & Gamble by
nearly 20 percent, cut its stake in Kraft by a quarter
and slashed its position in Johnson & Johnson by roughly
two-thirds. In February, Buffett said he might sell more J&J
stock, given the company's issues with product recalls.
Berkshire's big move into oil was engineered by investment
managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who directed the company
to accumulate more than 28 million shares of Phillips 66
, a ConocoPhillips spin-off. With the big equity
stake, Berkshire may now rank as one of Phillips 66's largest
shareholders.
Berkshire also has a stake in ConocoPhillips of nearly 28.9
million shares, down slightly from the first quarter.
Buffett said in July that Combs and Weschler had been
accumulating a position in the refiner. At the same time he
revealed the portfolios they manage had been increased to $4
billion each.
Combs and Weschler also took a stake of just over 2.8
million shares in top oilfield equipment maker National Oilwell
Varco, just enough to be among that stock's top 30
holders.
Berkshire deepened its bet on a Buffett favorite, Wells
Fargo, raising its position by 4 percent. The investment
company also raised its stake in International Business Machines
Corp by 3.5 percent.
MORE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO
Berkshire's team also increased its stake in media
conglomerate Viacom in the second quarter, while
selling out of a relatively recent stake in chipmaker Intel
.
There were a number of moves in financials as well, as
Berkshire's position in payments processor Visa fell 27
percent and its stake in financial data company Verisk Analytics
declined 16 percent. At the same time Berkshire raised
its investment in BNY Mellon.
Other changes in the quarter included sharply increased
stakes in Weschler's old favorite DaVita, a provider of
dialysis, as well as in DirecTV, and a 25 percent
reduction in CVS Caremark.