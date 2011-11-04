* Q3 profit $2.28 bln vs. $2.99 bln a year earlier
* Derivatives losses eat into results
* Operating income up across most units
By Ben Berkowitz
Nov 4 Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire
Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) reported a smaller third-quarter profit
on Friday after losing more than $2 billion on derivatives
related to stock market performance.
That was nearly three times what Berkshire lost on the same
instruments a year ago. Buffett has sharply criticized
derivatives in general, but has said these particular contracts
were safe and would ultimately be lucrative.
But Berkshire was hurt, like many other insurance companies
in particular, by sharp declines in a broad range of market
values. In a quarterly report to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, Berkshire said the indexes covered by the
contracts fell anywhere from 11 percent to 23 percent in the
quarter.
"It's a noneconomic event," said David Rolfe, chief
investment officer of Wedgewood Partners, which has about $900
million under management and has held Berkshire shares for
about 13 years. "Operating (was) in-line to terrific, the
derivatives always need explaining."
Berkshire reported a net profit of $2.28 billion, or $1,380
per Class A share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $2.99
billion, or $1,814 per share.
Cash at the end of the quarter was $34.78 billion, down
from $47.89 billion at the end of June. During the third
quarter Berkshire funded the purchase of chemical maker
Lubrizol and a $5 billion investment in Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N), which accounted for the decline.
OPERATING PROFITS RISE
Operating income rose across segments, except for the
company's finance business, where it fell slightly.
Profits in the insurance business rose as a rebound in
reinsurance results offset sharp declines at auto insurer
Geico. The reinsurance unit benefited from a reduction in
liabilities related to a contract with one unnamed company,
while Geico's profits fell on higher catastrophe losses.
Earnings were also nearly 10 percent higher at Berkshire's
next-biggest unit, the Burlington Northern railroad, as revenue
per car rose by double digits.
Berkshire's MidAmerican Energy utility business saw
earnings rise more than 10 percent as well. Profits rose
sharply in the manufacturing, service and retailing group due
to growth at the industrial businesses of the mini-conglomerate
Marmon, offsetting ongoing weakness in housing-related units.
Last month, Buffett said he expected record profits this
year for Burlington Northern, MidAmerican, manufacturer Iscar
and for the Marmon companies.
But at the same time he said Berkshire's housing-related
businesses were doing as poorly as at any point during the
financial crisis.
Book value rose to $96,876 per Class A share. Berkshire
recently launched a share buyback program, its first ever, with
an upper price limit set at 110 percent of book value.
That would suggest a ceiling of roughly $106,560, whereas
Class A shares closed at $115,806 on Friday. Berkshire
indicated it bought back about $18 million in stock during the
third quarter.
"I think Buffett could have spent more on Cherry Coke than
he did on shares," said Wedgewood's Rolfe, in a nod to the
81-year-old investor's favorite beverage.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Bernard Orr and Andre
Grenon)