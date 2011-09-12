NEW YORK, Sept 12 Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) expanded its succession plan for Warren Buffett on Monday, saying Virginia fund manager Ted Weschler will join the company to help oversee its investments from early next year.

Berkshire said Weschler and Todd Combs, who joined the company last year, would manage its equity and debt portfolio after Buffett retires, potentially aided by a third manager. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)