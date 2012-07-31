UPDATE 1-Allergan to buy Zeltiq Aesthetics for about $2.48 bln
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.
* IIG is joint venture of Berkshire's Johns Manville
* Spokeswoman declines comment on nature of deal
July 31 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has received U.S. antitrust approval for a transaction with Industrial Insulation Group LLC, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
Industrial Insulation Group, also known as IIG, started in 2002 as a joint venture when Calsilite Group and Berkshire's Johns Manville Corp combined manufacturing capabilities for several of their product lines.
A spokeswoman for Johns Manville said a transaction was pending but that an agreement had not been completed.
She declined to comment on the nature of the transaction, and whether Johns Manville was increasing its stake in IIG or acquiring it entirely.
The transaction was on a list of deals that the FTC or Justice Department have approved. The list is issued several times a week. (Reporting By Diane Bartz in Washington and Ben Berkowitz in Boston)
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - Company must pay Reckitt a termination fee equal to $480 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.