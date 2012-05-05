UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
OMAHA, Neb. May 5 Berkshire Hathaway would settle for an acquisition in the $10 billion range after a larger deal of more than $20 billion fell apart recently, Chief Executive Warren Buffett told Reuters Insider on Saturday.
Buffett, speaking after the conclusion of his conglomerate's annual meeting, said he also expected some version of the so-called Buffett rule, a plan to raise taxes on the wealthy, would be passed in a second Obama administration. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Omaha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: