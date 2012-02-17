* Financial details of Richline's plan not disclosed
* Richline already owns 4 Italian jewellery brands
MILAN Feb 17 Richline International, part
of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
, plans to buy debt-laden jeweller UnoAErre (1AR), in a
further expansion into Italian jewellery after a string of
acquisitions last year.
Italy-based Richline International, fully owned by
Berkshire's unit Richline Group, said in a statement it has
submitted a proposal to buy 1AR Industries SpA to a court which
is overseeing the sale of the Italian jewellery group.
Richline International declined to give any financial
details of its plan, saying only that it has offered 1AR's
creditors better conditions than those expected from the
court-administered sale.
UnoAErre was founded in 1926 in Arezzo, a major Italian
goldsmiths centre. It was nicknamed by sector insiders a Fiat of
jewellery for bringing affordable gold jewellery to practically
every Italian home in the post-war period.
But like other Italian mass market goldsmiths, UnoAErre has
been hit hard in the past few years by rapidly growing
competition from India, China and Turkey. The company has been
put up for sale by the court because of its debt problems.
"1AR is a symbol, it represents the history of the sector
and we at Richline would be proud if we could help to keep this
symbol alive and make it flourish again," Richline International
said.
Richline International includes four privately held Italian
jewellery brands: Carniani, Erz, Farinex and Zeno. Richline has
said previously it was looking for other acquisitions in the
Italian jewellery market.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)