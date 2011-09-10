KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
VICENZA, Italy, Sept 10 Jewellery company Richline International, part of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), has agreed to buy Italian precious metal brand Carniani, the company said.
Italy-based Richline International, fully owned by Berkshire's unit Richline Group, did not disclose financial details of the deal. Carniani head Lucio Carniani told Reuters his company revenues were 4 million euros last year.
Richline is looking for other acquisitions on the Italian jewellery market after the Carniani deal and a purchase of other three small Italian jewellery brands earlier this year, Dennis Ulrich, chief executive officer of Richline Group, told Reuters.
"A bigger acquisition is not excluded," Ulrich said at an international jewellery trade fair.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Toby Chopra)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend payout from the end of March by a cent, after posting a nearly fivefold rise in fourth-quarter earnings that came close to most analysts' forecasts.
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.