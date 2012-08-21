By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 21 Berkshire Hathaway Inc will
terminate half of its bullish $16 billion bet on the credit
quality of U.S. states, cities and towns, and has also cut its
exposure to high yield corporate debt, it said in a regulatory
filing this month.
The move comes as many investors including Berkshire
Chairman, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, foresee
an uptick in U.S. municipal bankruptcies.
Buffett said last month that the bankruptcies of three
California cities in as many weeks was making traditionally
objectionable Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filings more
palatable to local governments in financial crises.
Berkshire sells protection against the default of states,
towns and cities using credit default swaps. In these contracts
the company would be required to reimburse its counterparty for
debt losses in the event of a municipal bankruptcy.
Berkshire said it reached an agreement with a counterparty
to terminate $8.25 billion of these positions. The portfolio
includes insurance on over 500 state and municipal debt issuers
and had a weighted average maturity of 8.8 years as of the end
of June, the company said.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the termination.
A credit default swap index based on municipal debt showed a
modest deterioration in perceptions of municipal credit quality
in the second quarter, widening from 150 basis points at the end
of March to 176 basis points at the end of the June, according
to data provider Markit.
That means it would cost $176,000 per year to insure $10
million in debt for five years. The index has since retraced to
158 basis points, Markit data show.
Berkshire also reduced its exposure to CDS backed by high
yield corporate debt in the first half of the year, to $3.26
billion, from $4.57 billion at the end of 2011, it said in the
filing.
The company said that it has taken no new CDS positions in
2011 and 2012.