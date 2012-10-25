Oct 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
won a bankruptcy auction for a Residential Capital LLC
loan portfolio with a $1.5 billion bid, ResCap said on Thursday.
Berkshire had been the opening bidder for the portfolio of
47,000 whole loans at $1.44 billion. A second bidder
participated in the auction, a source familiar with the
situation said, but details weren't available.
A Berkshire Hathaway representative was not immediately
available. A sale approval hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19
before the bankruptcy court.
ResCap, the mortgage lending unit of Ally Financial Inc,
filed for bankruptcy in May. It will use proceeds of the auction
to repay creditors, including its parent.
On Wednesday, Ocwen Financial Corp and Walter
Investment Management Corp prevailed in the auction for
ResCap's mortgage business with a $3 billion bid that topped
rival Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. [ID: nL1E8LO71V]
Ally, majority owned by the U.S. government after a series
of bailouts, is looking to focus on U.S. auto lending and
banking after taking huge losses on ResCap's mortgages. It is
also selling international businesses to help pay back
taxpayers.
Centerview Partners LLC and FTI Consulting are acting as
ResCap's financial advisers, while Morrison & Foerster LLP is
acting as legal adviser. Morrison Cohen LLP is advising ResCap`s
independent directors.