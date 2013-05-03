OMAHA, Neb. May 3 Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said first-quarter profit rose nearly 51 percent, helped by improved results in insurance and gains from its investments and derivative contracts.

Net income increased to $4.89 billion, or $2,977 per Class A share, from $3.25 billion, or $1,966 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit rose 42 percent to $3.78 billion, or $2,302 per share, from $2.67 billion, or $1,615 per share.