OMAHA, Neb. May 2 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc on Friday said quarterly profit
fell 4 percent, as earnings from its insurance underwriting
operations declined.
Net income fell to $4.71 billion, or $2,862 per Class A
share, from $4.89 billion, or $2,977, a year earlier.
Quarterly operating profit fell 7 percent to $3.53 billion,
or $2,149 per share, from $3.78 billion, or $2,302 per share.
Book value per share, Buffett's preferred measure of growth,
rose 2.6 percent from year-end to $138,426 from $134,973.
Results were released a day before Buffett and Vice Chairman
Charlie Munger welcome tens of thousands of shareholders to
Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, part of a weekend of events
that Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists."
