By Clare Baldwin and Khettiya Jittapong
HONG KONG/BANGKOK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway is pushing into the Thai reinsurance
market and selling cover for higher rates, taking advantage of
the retreat of competitors such as France's CCR after they
suffered losses from last year's floods.
The presence of the U.S. conglomerate in the Thai
market was confirmed by several sources in the
insurance industry, including one who said Berkshire began doing
business in the country in late December.
"Obviously a number of reinsurers have been affected... some
decided to pull out entirely. Only the new guy (Berkshire
Hathaway) who had not much money involved, can come in and offer
cover," said one reinsurance executive in the region.
Berkshire's strategy in Thailand, which had a non-life
reinsurance market of roughly $1 billion in premiums in 2010, is
being led by top reinsurance executive and potential Buffett
successor Ajit Jain, and is opportunistic, the sources
said.
Berkshire will offer to write 100 percent of the business or
none at all, a third executive said.
The sources quoted in this story declined to be named for
fear of damaging their relationship with Berkshire.
Berkshire did not respond to a request for comment for this
story. It is due to release its annual letter to shareholders on
Saturday. The letter typically references Jain and describes
some of Berkshire's insurance and reinsurance activities.
Berkshire's arrival in Thailand was previously reported by
The Insurance Insider trade publication, which wrote that
Berkshire is underwriting losses over a set amount, and is
monopolising loss-sharing arrangements. Berkshire's loss-sharing
arrangements only allow syndication of up to 30 percent of
losses to other reinsurers, according to the trade publication.
"They have the capacity to do it on their own, and, quite
frankly from their perspective, why would you want to share it?"
the third executive said. "Folks like Ajit Jain are very smart.
They go in when the rates are extremely high and they leave when
the rates come down."
Jain has an appetite for off-beat policies. He once wrote a
policy protecting the Texas Rangers if baseball player Alex
Rodriguez were ever permanently disabled; he wrote another
policy guaranteeing a $1 billion prize being offered by an
Internet company, according to Berkshire's annual letters.
In his 2010 annual letter to shareholders, Buffett wrote
that Jain "insures risks that no one else has the desire or the
capital to take on...yet he never exposes Berkshire to risks
that are inappropriate in relation to our resources."
Buffett praised Jain for adding billions of dollars to the
value of Berkshire and compared Jain to Superman: "Even
kryptonite bounces off Ajit," he wrote.
"There's a lot of deference to Ajit Jain," the third
executive said. "He's quite a rock star in the reinsurance
world. People don't want to be crosswise him and he's very
secretive about what he's doing -- and rightfully so. He doesn't
want people to be following him and taking his business."
Berkshire has struck other non-insurance related deals
during moments of crisis and those have paid off handsomely.
In August, Berkshire agreed to invest $5
billion in Bank of America Corp. During the financial
crisis it also helped prop up Goldman Sachs and General
Electric.
The Goldman deal famously paid Berkshire $15 a second in
dividends until Goldman bought out Berkshire last year.
CAUGHT BY SURPRISE?
Thailand this week said its economy grew just 0.1 percent in
2011, dragged down by the country's worst flooding in half a
century that damaged farmland and inundated big industrial zones
in October, hitting thousands of factories, particularly car and
electronics makers. Many of the affected firms are still shut
and may take a while to reopen.
Insured losses from the floods are seen topping $15 billion
but it will be months before individual insurers and reinsurers
know how they have fared.
"We don't know our losses yet. It will be another six months
before we have meaningful figures," the reinsurance executive
said. "It's all guesswork right now."
Japanese insurers, which had insured factories operating in
Thailand, were among the hardest hit. Japan's top three
property-and-casualty insurers, MS&AD, Tokio Marine
and NKSJ, posted a combined loss of about 370
billion yen ($4.7 billion) in the nine months ended in December,
dragged by a total 331.5 billion yen in Thai flood-related
costs.
France's CCR stopped writing new business in Thailand
following the flooding. Lloyd's Syndicate 1965, which operated
solely in Asia, also stopped accepting new business, and Lloyd's
Hardy Underwriting undertook a "strategic review" of its
operations following losses from catastrophes across Asia.
The rumour mill is churning out a longer list of other
insurers and reinsurers that could follow suit.
"I don't think most underwriters fully understood the full
risk over there and maybe they're being caught a little bit by
surprise," .
Rates have more than doubled for property and industrial
insurance and earthquake, storm and flood coverage is being sold
separately, if at all, the reinsurance executive said.
According to a report this month from insurance credit
ratings agency A.M. Best, flood policies are now being sold
separately and premiums are expected to double or triple.
Rates for excess-of-loss protection are seen rising 500
percent to 1,000 percent, policies are expected to cap certain
types of losses at 10 percent to 20 percent of the sum insured,
and deductibles of 10 percent are also expected.
Besides Berkshire, other foreign capital is also
finding its way into Thailand. Canada-based financial services
firm Fairfax in January said it would buy a 25 percent stake in
Thai Reinsurance Pcl for $70 million.
