UPDATE 2-Japan readies package for Trump to help create 700,000 U.S. jobs
* Cooperation on infrastructure, robotics, cybersecurity seen (Adds package details)
July 1 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has applied to increase its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, the Federal Reserve said on its website on Friday.
Boosting the stake above 10 percent could mean increased federal scrutiny over the investment.
As of March 31, Berkshire was Wells Fargo's largest investor, with a 9.45 percent stake, Reuters data show.
Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco, and is the third-largest U.S. bank by assets.
Berkshire's application was earlier reported by CNBC.
The Federal Reserve exerts special oversight when investors take large bank stakes.
In a September 2008 policy statement, the Fed said it often lets investors take double-digit bank stakes not designed to exert a "controlling influence," but would review any resulting business relationships "case-by-case." (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
PARIS, Feb 3 French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said on Friday.