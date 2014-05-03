May 3 Warren Buffett on Saturday said Berkshire
Hathaway Inc would team up again with 3G
Capital on more transactions, perhaps very large ones, despite
criticism of the Brazilian firm's slashing of too many jobs at
HJ Heinz & Co.
"I think 3G does a magnificent job of running businesses,"
Buffett said at Berkshire's annual meeting. "We're very likely
to partner with them, perhaps on some things that are very
large."
Berkshire contributed $12 billion toward the more than $23
billion purchase of Heinz, but gave 3G day-to-day control of
operations. Some critics have said 3G's cuts do not reflect
Berkshire's typical values toward people who work at companies
it acquires.
"We have not enforced, or attempted to enforce, nor do we
wish to enforce, a strong discipline in every subsidiary as to
whether they have a few too many people or not," Buffett said.
"A great many don't."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)