OMAHA May 3 Warren Buffett, chairman of
conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway , on Saturday
said that railroad BNSF will spend to improve its operations but
is not planning to acquire any other businesses.
"At BNSF we will spend a lot of money to have the best
railroad possible but we're not going to be buying other
businesses," Buffett, 83, said.
Buffett was speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's annual
shareholder meeting in Omaha, which draws tens of thousands of
people to hear him and partner Charlie Munger answer hours of
wide-ranging questions.
He added that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to keep a
cash cushion of at least $20 billion.
"We will never be dependent on the kindness of strangers,"
he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luciana Lopez; Editing by
Bernard Orr)