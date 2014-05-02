By Jonathan Stempel OMAHA, Neb., May 2 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is expected to attract about 38,000 people to Omaha, Nebraska this weekend for its annual shareholder weekend, including its annual meeting. It is perhaps the largest attended gala in corporate America, drawing investors and media from all over the world. Buffett took over Berkshire in 1965 when it was a failing textile company, and closed that business two decades later. He has built his company it into an insurance, manufacturing, energy and retailing colossus with more than 80 companies, well over $100 billion of common stock investments, and a market value well far exceeding $300 billion. The following information about Berkshire and Buffett is drawn from the company's 2013 annual report and its website, and from other resources. BERKSHIRE FINANCIAL INFORMATION -2013 net income: $19.48 billion, up 31 percent from 2012. -2013 operating income: $15.14 billion, up 20 percent from 2012. -2013 revenue: $182.15 billion, up 12 percent from 2012. -Cash and equivalents at year-end: $48.19 billion. -Stock price: The price of Berkshire Class A shares is high, recently topping $190,000, because there are few outstanding. Berkshire Class B shares were introduced in 1996, and are valued at about 1/1,500th of Class A shares. -Dividend payout: None. Cash dividend last declared in 1997. SELECTED COMPANIES OWNED BY BERKSHIRE Benjamin Moore, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, BNSF Railway, Borsheim's Fine Jewelry, Brooks, Business Wire, Clayton Homes, Fruit of the Loom, Geico, General Re, H.J. Heinz (50 percent stake), International Dairy Queen, Iscar Metalworking, Lubrizol, Marmon Holdings, McLane, National Indemnity, Nebraska Furniture Mart, NetJets, See's Candies. MAJOR BERKSHIRE STOCK INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC. 31, 2013 Shares Company Pct Owned Market value (mlns) 151,610,700 American Express 14.2 $13,756 400,000,000 Coca-Cola 9.1 $16,524 41,129,643 Exxon Mobil 0.9 $ 4,162 68,121,984 IBM 6.3 $12,778 20,060,380 Munich Re 11.2 $ 4,415 52,477,678 Procter & Gamble 1.9 $ 4,272 56,805,984 Wal-Mart Stores 1.8 $ 4,470 483,470,853 Wells Fargo 9.2 $21,950 LARGEST BERKSHIRE ACQUISITIONS SINCE 1995 (dollars rounded to nearest billion) (Source: Barclays Capital) Burlington Northern Santa Fe, 2009, $27 billion General Re, 1998, $16 billion H.J. Heinz, 2013, $12 billion (50 percent stake) Lubrizol, 2011, $9 billion NV Energy, 2013, $6 billion PacifiCorp, 2005, $5 billion Marmon Holdings, 2007, $5 billion FACTS ABOUT WARREN BUFFETT Born: August 30, 1930 Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Columbia Business School Net worth: $65.8 billion as of May 1, 2014 (Source: Forbes) Worldwide rank in net worth: 3 (Source: Forbes) Berkshire director and Buffett bridge partner Bill Gates, the Microsoft Corp co-founder, ranks No. 1. Ownership stake in Berkshire: 20.5 percent as of March 1 Voting power at Berkshire: 34.4 percent as of March 1 Annual salary at Berkshire: $100,000 Succession: Expects to have his roles as Berkshire chief executive officer, chief investment officer and chairman among different people. Howard Buffett, his son, is expected to become non-executive chairman, and work to preserve Berkshire's culture and ethics. Warren Buffett has not publicly signaled any plan to step down soon. Famous quotation: "Lose money for the firm and I will be understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm and I will be ruthless." - Sept. 4, 1991 testimony before Congress about Salomon Inc, where Buffett became interim chairman to restore order after a Treasury auction bidding scandal Philanthropy: Plans for every Berkshire share he owns to go to philanthropies after his death. In June 2006, pledged 85 percent of his net worth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities. Home: Lived for more than a half-century in a 10-room, five-bedroom home on less than three-quarters of an acre in Omaha, near his office. The home was assessed at $660,200 in 2013, Douglas County, Nebraska records show. Food habits: Likes steak, hamburger, french fries, ketchup, Cherry Coke, See's Candies Health: Survived prostate cancer in 2012. Often says he enjoys "tap dancing to work." Musical acumen: Plays ukulele, can sing reasonably on key Date he created Twitter account: May 2, 2013 First tweet: "Warren is in the house." Number of tweets as of May 2, 2014: 5 Number of Twitter followers as of May 2, 2014: 825,000 (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska; Editing by Bernard Orr)