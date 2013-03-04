March 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Berkshire's Warren Buffett says rail has turned out to be a
good way to move
oil, but we're not anti-pipeline
* Buffett is speaking on CNBC
* Buffett: economic recovery hasn't 'taken off,' but hasn't
stopped
* Buffett: banks need to have returns on assets of 1.3 or 1.4
percent to get
their stocks above book value
* Buffett: Berkshire will hold bofa warrants until end of
9-year period, stock
will do well 'over time'
* Buffett: Berkshire money managers todd combs and ted weschler
will get
another $1 billion to manage