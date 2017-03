(Corrects to say Tooker was appointed as president of General Reinsurance Corp, not Gen Re; Corrects source to Gen Re) Sept 3 Gen Re: * Gen Re announces I. John Cholnoky to retire as president of General Reinsurance Corporation in Q1 2014 * Gen Re says A. Morris Tooker will become president of General Reinsurance Corp * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage