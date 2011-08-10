Aug 10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc ( BRKa.N ) on Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 8/15/2014

+ 70 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2011 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH A-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.20 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.831 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 2.236 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.992 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.751 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A