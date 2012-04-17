April 17 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett disclosed on Tuesday that he has stage 1 prostate cancer but said his condition "is not remotely life-threatening or even debilitating in any meaningful way."

Buffett said he will begin a two-month treatment consisting of daily radiation treatments starting in mid-July. This will limit his ability to travel during that time, he said in a statement. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gary Hill)