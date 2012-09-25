Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 24 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported that it owns a 17 percent stake in U.S. broadcaster and publisher Media General, as the conglomerate continues to boost its investment in the newspaper industry.
Berkshire exercised its warrants in Media General to buy 4.65 million shares, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Berkshire bought the warrants in May as part of a deal to take a majority of Media General's newspapers for $142 million in cash.
Media General shares closed flat at $5.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)