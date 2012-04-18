UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 18 President Barack Obama called Warren Buffett on Wednesday, the White House said, following the billionaire investor's disclosure that he had been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer.
"They spoke briefly, he (Obama) wished him well," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with Obama to an event in Ohio. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.