Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
March 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Likely to exercise option to buy $5 billion Bank of America Corp
shares just before option expires -- letter from Warren buffett * Buffett says will again have "credentialed bear" to ask questions at
Berkshire annual meeting * Buffett says Berkshire may increase ownership of h.j. Heinz if 3g capital
investors sell some or all of their shares in future; projects "substantial"
2014 Heinz earnings * Buffett says Berkshire may use partnership template in Heinz transaction in
future transactions "of size" * Buffett says recently acquired nv energy will not be midamerican energy
unit's last major acquisition * Buffett says portfolio managers todd combs, ted weschler each now oversee a
more than $7 billion portfolio, and that their investments outperform his * Buffett says Berkshire stake in Tesco PLC is 301 million shares at
year end, excluding shares held by subsidiary pension funds, versus
year-earlier 415.5 million * Buffett says Berkshire sold stake in energy future holdings bonds last year,
suffered $873 million pre-tax loss, expects that company to go bankrupt in
2014 unless natural gas prices soar * Buffett says Berkshire ended 2013 with 330,745 employees, up 42,283 from year
earlier
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
March 14 U.S. electronics payments processor Euronet Worldwide Inc offered to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.