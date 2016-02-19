BRIEF-Rockwell provides update regarding three units with interim liquidation order
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
Feb 19 Standard & Poor's on Friday left intact its "double-A" credit rating for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, saying the company's diversification and "modest" financial risk profile justify the high grade.
Berkshire had been put on review for a possible downgrade last August 11, on concern about Buffett's decision to use a large amount of cash to buy industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp. The roughly $32 billion purchase was completed last month.
The "double-A" rating is S&P's third highest, and the agency's rating outlook for Berkshire is "stable."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan and Chairman Stephen Sanger together bought nearly 100,000 shares of the company's stock as the bank tries to bounce back from a sales scandal that tarnished its once-spotless image as an industry leader.